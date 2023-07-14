An Australian company, Amaero International Limited, is moving their manufacturing, R&D and global corporate headquarters to Cleveland.
The $54.9 million investment will bring 105 new jobs to the area for the companies first U.S. facility in Tennessee.
The titanium alloy manufacturer will build a 130,000-square-foot facility at Spring Branch Industrial Park, which will serve as Amaero’s corporate hub for its titanium alloy powder production, manufacturing and R&D sector.
Amaero’s customers include aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as medical and industrial companies.
The company’s commercialization efforts have focused on metal 3D printing of complex components for the aerospace and defense, space, medical and other industrial businesses.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said “Tennessee is the best state in the nation for companies to succeed, thanks to our strong economy, unmatched business climate and highly skilled workforce. I thank Amaero for choosing Tennessee to establish its first U.S. facility and for creating more than 100 jobs in Bradley County, providing greater opportunity to Tennesseans.” in a news release.
Hank Holland, chairman and CEO, Amaero International Limited said “Amaero is appreciative of the many stakeholders in Tennessee who quickly mobilized to proactively develop and present a compelling business case for the re-location of Amaero’s flagship titanium powder production operations, research and development efforts and its corporate headquarters to Tennessee. Amaero will build upon the U.S.’ resurgent manufacturing sector and the strong regional manufacturing ecosystem with a critical and strategic industrial capability that addresses the country’s highest priority initiatives in advanced and additive manufacturing, as well as enhancing supply chain resiliency for critical minerals and defense production. This is a seminal event for Amaero and a great development for Amaero’s shareholders, our employees and our customers.”