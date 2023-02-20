The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) is beginning a new program that speeds up the process of getting a nursing degree.
According to a press release, UTC will offer an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degree program beginning in the fall semester of 2023.
The release says the ABSN program is intended for those who already have bachelor’s degrees in any field and are seeking to transition to nursing careers. Students accepted into the program will face a rigorous three-semester, 59-credit-hour curriculum enabling them to graduate within one calendar year.
The release says the program will accept and enroll a new cohort of students each fall, spring and summer semester, creating a continual admission and graduation cycle.
Of the 59 credit hours required by the ABSN program, more than a third—21 credit hours—will be completed in clinical settings, giving essential hands-on experience.
Applicants must submit official transcripts from previously attended institutions and meet the prerequisite course requirements, which include English comp 1 and 2, statistics, chemistry with a lab, anatomy, physiology, psychology and microbiology. All prerequisites must be completed either at UTC or an accredited institution; be in progress or planned at the time of the application; and be completed before the semester in which the student’s ABSN program starts. These courses must be completed with a minimum GPA of 2.75—including a 3.0 GPA in the last 60 hours of previous degree work.
UTC will have an on-campus announcement of the program at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, in the UTC Metropolitan Building Learning Resource Center/Skills Lab.
Students interested in the ABSN program may contact April Anderson for more information by calling 423-425-4670 or clicking here to send an email.