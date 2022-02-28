A chef in Chattanooga is hoping to pave the way for black chefs across the area and across the country.
"Growing up you know, people eat breakfast, they talk about lunch. Eat lunch, they talk about dinner," said Neutral Grounds Chattanooga owner Kenyatta Ashford.
Ashford grew up in New Orleans, which is where his love for food began through family.
"The care that my mother always put into making sure we were fed very well was one of the primary reasons why I decided to become a chef and it fuels my passion to be able to take care of people," said Ashford.
He took his passion all over, attending the Culinary Institute of America, competing and winning Chopped, and opening Neutral Grounds Chattanooga.
"Very reflective of regional cuisine and also the story of the African diaspra ad the range that it holds in the different ways of the Americas," said Ashford.
He became determined to incorporate the meals his mother made with African history across the Americas.
"It's the way people came from West Africa all through the Americas, whether it be the Caribbean, South America, Central America, or the American South," said Ashford.
Now he's working to pave a new path for black chefs.
"When it comes to chefs in Chattanooga that do that, there aren't any of color," said Ashford.
He hopes his influence won't just stretch across Chattanooga, but also across the country.
"I want to, with our business you know, make a way for people like myself and others who desire to follow in that pursuit of making a way for themselvse in a fine dining space," said Ashford.
He hopes to not just make a difference for black chefs when it comes to fine dining, but also for everyone's taste buds in the process.
"I want them to feel the love I felt at 9 or 10 when I ate that meal at the kitchen table with my mother," said Ashford.
Ashford said he started working out of Proof in 2019.
He'll stay there until Juneteenth this year and said there are plans to move into his own building down the road.