Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of one its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House cookie dough due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.
The company says the recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. These products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.
There have been no reported illnesses or injuries related to this potential contamination. According to Nestle, the following products have been recalled:
- Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling with the UPC Code 050000429912
- Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling with the UPC Code 050000429912