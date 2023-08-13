Nestlé USA is recalling a chocolate chip cookie dough product due to the potential presence of pieces of wood.
The voluntary recall is for a limited quantity of Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough “break and bake” bars (16.5 ounces) that were produced on April 24 and April 25, 2023. The products contain best-by dates of August 22 or Oct. 23, 2023.
The company said the recall does not affect any other products including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough or “break and bake” bars.
A small number of consumers alerted the company to the wood pieces, though no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Nestlé USA said.
If you have the affected products, you’re advised to return them to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.
