A tornado with winds of about 75 miles per hour ripped through Northeast Hamilton County early Thursday morning, leaving behind a path of toppled trees and downed power lines.
The National Weather Service in Morristown confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Birchwood area of Hamilton County Thursday morning.
Katie Goodwin and her family of six heard the storm coming.
"I just heard this swirling and it sounded like we were in a washing machine," she said. "It was so loud. I just had kids screaming, crying."
Her backyard looked like a war zone Thursday. Trees were toppled all around it. One tree landed on her barn. Her greenhouse, where she would often host gatherings and parties, was destroyed. Glass littered the floor.
She didn't expect any of this to happen when she moved from California four years ago.
"California does not have tornadoes," she said. "So this is a big shock."
As she looked at the damage, she said she's just glad her family was okay.
"I don't know how we survived this," she said.