Chattanooga fire officials say an East Brainerd family was saved from a house fire by their quick-thinking neighbors Thursday evening.
It happened around 4:30pm at a home in the 1200 block of Franklin Drive.
Fire officials say several of the residents made it out safely, but others were upstairs and found themselves trapped.
Fire officials say a neighbor spotted a girl in one of the upstairs windows and convinced her to jump into his arms, saving her. Then he saw her father in another upstairs window. The resident later told fire officials that the smoke was so thick and dark that he struggled to find a window. The neighbor got help from another Good Samaritan who lives nearby and together, they pulled a trampoline over so the man could jump out of the second story window without getting hurt.
CFD crews arrived at the scene and were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
Fire officials say the fire started while residents were cooking and was mostly contained to the kitchen.
No injuries were reported.
Two adults and six kids were displaced as a result and the Red Cross will be helping the family.
