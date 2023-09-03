police generic

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team and Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) Friday night successfully ended a standoff on Bunch Street with no one getting hurt.

Officers were trying to serve an outstanding carjacking warrant on 40-year-old Teezo Boyd at a residence in the 5700 block of Bunch Street. 

Just after 7 p.m. last night, Boyd slammed the door and refused orders to come out of the house.

SWAT and HNT were called. After a three-hour standoff, crews successfully convinced Boyd to exit.

Boyd was taken into custody for his outstanding warrant and booked at the Hamilton County Jail. 

