The Chattanooga Police Department’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team and Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) Friday night successfully ended a standoff on Bunch Street with no one getting hurt.
Officers were trying to serve an outstanding carjacking warrant on 40-year-old Teezo Boyd at a residence in the 5700 block of Bunch Street.
Just after 7 p.m. last night, Boyd slammed the door and refused orders to come out of the house.
SWAT and HNT were called. After a three-hour standoff, crews successfully convinced Boyd to exit.
Boyd was taken into custody for his outstanding warrant and booked at the Hamilton County Jail.