Hamilton County Commissioners approved nearly one million dollars to extend construction on the Silverdale Detention Center. 
 
The county explains various delays have led to the five-month contract extension. 
 
Last week, some commissioners asked where the money will come from, but didn't get an answer. 

Commission members say the construction was expected to finish the end of December.
 
The contractor requested a five-month delay to construction. The county now anticipates the project to be completed by May. 

Commissioners chose to vote yes - not delaying the construction even without the information they asked for. 
 
More information is expected by Friday or Monday. 