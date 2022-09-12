Good Monday. What a gorgeous way to start the week! We are still 10 days away from the official start to fall, but I'm already seeing pumpkins and mums for sale in the roadside markets, and the nice weather has us all fall-minded. This evening will be stellar with clear skies and low humidity. temps will fall from the 70s into the 60s.
Lows Tuesday morning will drop into the low to mid-50s in the valley, but in the higher elevations, we will fall all the way into the upper 40s! Tuesday afternoon will be excellent in the low 80s with sunshine and low humidity.
We will see the temp and humidity slowly climbing through the rest of the week, but it will still remain sunny and pleasant through the weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.