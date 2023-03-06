A North Carolina couple was sentenced in Chattanooga for after being convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud, and major fraud against the United States, according to the Justice Department.
Ricky and Katrina Lanier, 55 and 49, both of LaGrange, NC, were sentenced to federal prison terms of 48 months and 24 months, respectively, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and major fraud against the United States.
The Laniers conspired from 2005 to 2013 to defraud the United States government through a scheme to fraudulently obtain federal contracts intended to be awarded to businesses lawfully participating in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) program and the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 8(a) Business Development program.
Ricky Lanier, who had previously owned and operated an 8(a) business receiving government contracts, became ineligible to participate in the 8(a) program after that business graduated from that program in 2008.
Court documents say that Lanier used a long-time friend and service-disabled veteran as the purported owner of Kylee Construction as a front for the scam, falsely representing that the friend was involved in the daily management of the business, even while the friend was working for a government contractor in Afghanistan.
The couple opened and controlled bank accounts into which government money was deposited, and they used those accounts to pay for extravagant vacations; monthly payments on a personal private airplane; a Mercedes Benz; payments for their personal residence; purchases of additional real estate; and purchases of personal property such as shoes, clothing, food, and souvenirs while on vacation.
The Laniers also defrauded the National Park Service with a contract to replace a wastewater treatment facility at the Tremont Institute in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They falsely represented subcontractor costs by over $400,000, resulting in the award of a $1.1 million contract for work on the project that was actually performed by a subcontractor for only $550,000.
As a result of the false representations, Kylee Construction was awarded over $5 million in government contracts and JMR Investments was awarded over $9 million in government contracts.
The Laniers received almost $3 million in financial benefit from the scheme.
“Illegally obtaining federal contracts steals taxpayer dollars and opportunities from the nation’s small business community,” said SBA OIG’s Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite.
The Tremont Institute, with a partnership with Great Smoky Mountains National Park, delivers experiential learning for youth, educators, and adults through programs that promote self-discovery, critical thinking, and effective teaching and leadership.