NBC has made the decision to move Days of our Lives to its streaming app called, Peacock. This means it will no longer air on NBC affiliates across the country. That includes Local 3.
The show is not being cancelled. It will still be produced, but only for Peacock. Days of Our Lives will continue to air on Local 3 through Friday, September 9.
Beginning Monday, September 12, NBC will launch a mid-day news program called “NBC News Daily”. This will air on Local 3 from 1-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
We are happy to share your feedback with NBC on their programming decision, but you can also reach them directly by mail, email, or phone. Contact information is below.
NBC Viewer Relations
- 30 Rockefeller Plaza
- New York, NY 10112
- 212-664-2333
- nbcshows@nbcuni.com
Viewers who need more information on Local 3 programming can contact Callie Starnes, President/General Manager at 423-498-3704 or using this email form.