A portion of Roy Lane in Ooltewah is closed Thursday evening due to a large natural gas main break, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.
Traffic is closed to travelers on Roy Lane from Ooltewah Georgetown Road to Providence Road, with an exception for residents of the Providence Point subdivision.
According to officials, those residents can only gain access from the Ooltewah Georgetown Road Side until approximately 3am.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they have no estimate of when the road will reopen at this time.
