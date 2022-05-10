A baby formula shortage is leaving parents worried and scrambling to find alternatives for their children.
Jessi Campbell has a one year old daughter with a severe milk allergy and was put on a specific baby formula.
"There was one day where we went to I think it was a total of nine different stores between Georgia and Tennessee just trying to find that formula," Chattanooga mother Jessi Campbell said.
She said she had to switch to almond milk because she couldn't find any. Campbell said being able to feed her child shouldn't be something she has to worry about on top of everything else with a newborn.
"It's very scary, and it's very hard," Campbell said.
At the end of April, 40% of popular baby formulas were sold out across the United States. Baby formula has been affected by supply chain issues and the nutrition plant in Michigan shutting down production after recalling certain types of formulas made at the plant. Now, large retailers like CVS, Walgreens, and Target are limiting the amount of formula that can be bought.
"You have to really travel and check online like different stores to see if it's available," Campbell said.
If you can't find the formula you've been using that has been working for your child CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates Dr. Matthew Campbell said try switching to the name brand or talk with your pediatrician about a different brand.
"Almost every time we're going to find one that's going to work for your baby," CHI Memorial Pediatric Diagnostic Associates Dr. Matthew Campbell said.
He said cows milk and goats milk should never be used as substitutes.
"Can lead to an increased risk for anemia. It can cause some small gut bleeds," Dr. Campbell said.
While it may be tempting to water down formula to stretch it out, Dr. Campbell said it can be dangerous.
"You're really cutting down the calorie consumption for your child and you're basically putting them on a diet and one of our main goals for a baby is to help them grow for organ development, overall body development and specifically brain development," Dr. Campbell said.
The White House press secretary said the FDA is taking steps to address the issue, including working with major infant formula manufacturers to ensure their increasing production and working with the industry to optimize supply lines, product sizes, and prioritizing product lines that are of greatest need.