Animal Shelters across the country report they're at capacity.
The problem is leaving shelters like McKamey Animal Shelter and Humane Educational Society strained.
This crisis started after the pandemic and has continued.
Nationally stray intakes have risen to 14 percent.
The Executive Director, Inga Fricke, at McKamey animal shelter says it has become a major burden to shelters nationwide.
Fricke says more than four-hundred animals are in their care. Some animals are awaiting adoption.
"Generally, at this time of year, we would anticipate somewhere about 350 animals max, with some of those in foster care right now," said Fricke. "We are well above that generally at this time of year; we would anticipate somewhere about 350 animals max, with some of those in foster care right now. We are well above that."
Fricke says hundreds of pet owners are on a list to surrender their animals.
The problem has become so dire -- the shelter has to double up on kennel spaces.
"I think the economy has much to do with it," said Fricke. "Unfortunately, people can't afford the rising cost of caring for their animals or housing with pets. It's really tough to find in this area."
Fricke says McKamey is a no-kill shelter and hopes pet lovers can help them honor this promise.
"So we are just going to continue to try our best to deal with a crisis day by day," she said.
Fricke says most strays are lost pets, and before you bring an animal to the shelter -- consider posting flyers online and around your community.
"So we need the community to partner with us and really work to help us reduce the number of animals coming into our care and increase the number of animals going out so we can get back to our humane capacity," Fricke said.
Fricke says dogs will be placed on stray hold for five days without a collar and ten days with a collar.
You can learn more by clicking here.