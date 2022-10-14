There is a nationwide shortage of the ADHD medication Adderall.
The FDA announced Wednesday one of the major manufactures of the drug, TEVA, is experiencing supply delays.
"I have to try and call around to get them the medication but unfortunately nobody has it," says local Pharmacist Nick Patel.
Nick Patel, Pharmacist with Brainerd Pharmacy, says he noticed the shortage about two months ago when he began receiving one tenth the amount of Adderall he was ordering from his wholesale provider.
"They try and switch to Ritalin, now everybody is trying to get Ritalin and now that one is coming up on a backorder too now," said Patel.
Along with substituting Adderall with a similar drug Ritalin, Nick has been calling other stores and wholesalers trying to fill orders for his customers.
Other pharmacists in Chattanooga are also struggling to keep up with the demand.
"People have been calling who can't get it else where, and to what extent we are able to help we have tried to do that," said Pharmacist Mollie Gallaher.
Mollie Gallaher, Pharmacist with Signal Mountain Pharmacy, says they were aware a shortage months ago.
In preparation, they signed up with additional suppliers to serve their customers as long as possible.
She says if patients are unable to get the ADHD medication, they may experience problems.
"Things that affect concentration in school, or at work, or driving, or for some people staying awake," said Gallaher.
The pharmacist says she does not know how long the shortage will last so she recommends patients to plan ahead.
"It's just important to have different pharmacies out there to try to find these medications for people who need them," said Gallaher.
Gallaher says not all pharmacies use the same wholesalers so if your pharmacy can't get it she encourages you to call around to other drug stores.