National Weather Service officials spent the morning in Meigs County surveying the damage from yesterday's storm.
Along the damage path, NWS Morristown determined an EF-0 occurred. The length was 0.6 miles long with a path width of 200 yards.
The tornado path crossed HWY 58 near Sharp Rd and ended on the other side of the highway.
Anthony Cavalucci is the Warning Coordinator Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
After learning about the storm damage in Meigs County, Cavallucci’s job is to determine what caused it.
"I would say that right off Highway 58 there that one structure on the other side of the road sustained probably majority of the damage and then here at this property also just across the street noticing pretty significant structural damage and a lot of trees down as well," Cavalucci said.
He also observed damage to a barn on Goodfield Road.
Winds reached up to 75 miles per hour.
He expressed that both tornadoes and straight winds can reach those speeds.
"It is significant and it did affect many people's lives today and thankfully no deaths occurred because of this storm," Cavalucci said.
One of the homes Cavalucci checked out is owned by Billy Breeden.
Breeden said he was at work during the storm and came to check out his house after it passed.
"I came inside my house and was pretty well shocked because my exterior French doors had opened up and it looked like a warzone inside of my house. I do have a roof that is pretty well gone, along with a lot of interior water damage," Breeden said.
Part of Breeden's shed was also blown away during the storm.
Breeden knows the storm damage is going to cost him a lot.
"The house part is probably 25-thousand. I do have a lot of good friends and volunteers that are helping me with the clean-up of the tree," Breeden said.
"As far as the farm lost to the building, I am probably thinking 20-thousand there also," Breeden said.
Cavalucci encourages people to invest in a weather radio or keep a weather app on their phone to help better protect themselves from storms.