February is heart month and tomorrow the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease, the number on killer of both men and women.
The pandemic has taken a toll on heart health.
1 in 5 people have reported lower physical wellness and 1 in 3 have reported lower emotional wellness.
Cardiologist Dr. Alison Bailey says “Any time there is an additional stress. We stop doing prevention things like exercise, eating well and that is so important for everybody, but especially diabetics.”
Dr. Bailey says that if you have diabetes or pre-diabetes your risk of having a heart attack or stroke is much higher. She goes on to say finding ways to control stress is also very important.
Dr. Alison Bailey says “We have to find ways to lower that stress. Exercise or yoga. For some it may be going to church, getting together with your friends.”
The American Heart Association hopes to continue to raise awareness with movements like national Wear Red Day. It is a call to action and a reminder to take charge of your health.
Emily Niespodziany, Executive Director, AHA Chattanooga says “We are really excited to celebrate American Heart Month and national Wear Red Day. We want to make sure that women understand that heart disease is still their number one killer and we have seen a lot of the issues increased as a result of the pandemic.”
Health experts say women often put their health last, but this movement will hopefully empower them to make their health a priority. That includes knowing your numbers and prevention.
Dr. Alison Bailey says “Make sure your blood pressure is well treated less than 130/80. Make sure you get regular physical activity. Your diet is so important with diabetes.”
You can share photos on social media using the hashtag #AHATennessee and #GoRedChatt. Visit www.aha.org for more information.