National Signing Day in February used to be one of the craziest days of the year. Before early periods, NIL deals, and transfer portals, there was one day where every student-athlete in high school signed on to play at the next level.
The traditional signing day still packs a punch though, especially in the Chattanooga area.
The day kicked off at McCallie where boarding student Andrei Delinois is staying in the Volunteer State. Delinois, a native of Canada, signed to play football at ETSU.
Up in Decatur, TN we saw a return to what made signing day so fun, a hat selection by Meigs County senior Luke Pendergrass. Tusculum, Cumberland University, Bethel, and University of the Cumberlands were his top four. Pendergrass ultimately decided to go to the University of the Cumberlands to play football next season.
At Boyd Buchanan the Bucs continue their successful string of signing day ceremonies with six athletes signing their national letters of intent. Cali Sandhoff is staying local and heading to Covenant College for volleyball. The lone football player in Jacob Hutcheson is heading to Kentucky Wesleyan. Molly Burnett will bowl at Milligan. Then three Lady Bucs soccer players are off to the next level as Jenna Randolph will go to King University, Gavynn Davis to Bryan College, and Abigail Aman to Southern Wesleyan University.
At Cleveland High School both Bennett Smith and Ethan Burns are heading to play football at Carson-Newman.
Brainerd senior Donivon Thomas is the only Hamilton County public school athlete signing to play FBS football. Thomas signs with Toledo of the MAC.
Dalton running back Tyson Greenwade will reap the benefits of his superb senior season as he’ll play college football at Charleston Southern.
Copper Basin also had a signee in Addison Hook who will play college football at Union College.
The Baylor School won their first state football championship in decades in the fall and we saw a big reason why on NSD. Four Red Raiders football players will play Division-I football while another Baylor student will wrestle in the ACC.
Among the football players, Evan Haynie signs with Princeton, Tony Boggs with Duke, Asher Skyles with Murray State, Dalton Restelli with Chattanooga, and Mr. Football finalist Caleb Hampton signs with Stanford for football and baseball.
The lone wrestler is Omaury Alvarez who heads to Chapel Hill to wrestle for North Carolina.