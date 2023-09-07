September is National Preparedness Month. It’s a great time to make sure your home is in order and you have the resources you need in case an emergency were to happen.
Michele Mason, Better Business Bureau President, said that now is the time to make sure you're prepared for natural disasters like any home improvements or knowing who reliable contractors are.
"This is a great time to consider some of the issues you may see at your home or in your yard," Mason said.
Mason said to double check on any home improvements or if there are unstable trees in your yard that could potentially fall on your home.
“Make sure you’re checking if you have a basement to see if there’s any work that needs to be done there," Mason said. "Check your roofs to make sure there is no signs of leaks that could cause damage with torrential rains."
After a devastating storm, Mason said to be aware of storm chasers… people who may take advantage of a horrible situation.
"We will have visitors from other areas that will come and try to take advantage of a situation," Mason said. "Anything ranging from offering to put a tarp on your roof, to coming into your home and doing home improvements."
Mason encourages people to learn more about how they can best be prepared by visiting BBB.org or Ready.gov. These resources can help you find reliable contractors.
"This is a great time to be proactive, look around, go ahead and get fixes done now if at all possible," Mason said.