The National Park Service is offering a financial reward to anyone who comes forward with information regarding illegal hunting in the Chickamauga Battlefield from the intersection of Alexander Bridge Road and Brotherton Road.
In a release on Tuesday, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park detail the illegal shooting of an 8- point white-tailed deer in Chickamauga Battlefield that took place in November 2022.
An eyewitness reported the incident and provided limited information.
Hunting and trapping on Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park grounds is not permitted.
Individuals who come forward with information that can be used to arrest and successfully prosecute those involved in this federal resource crime will be rewarded.
If you have any such information, you are asked to please contact Park Ranger Justin Young at 706-866-9241, ext. 142.