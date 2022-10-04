The Chattanooga Police Department hosted a family friendly event Tuesday night, in a continued effort to make the city a safer place to live.
The National Night Out event is an annual festival allowing people across the country to come together in their own neighborhoods and meet the people protecting the city.
The city hosted 10 separate events in Chattanooga on Tuesday.
Firefighters, EMTs and Police Officers were at each location giving speeches, chatting with kids, their families and explaining what they do to keep them safe.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy says Tuesday's event is really a time to break down the walls between the public and first responders, and show appreciation for all the agencies working together to keep us safe.
"Educating people on some things that maybe help them stay safe, also how they can help us, a lot of times people say 'what can we do to help,' and that's what this is all about," said Chief Murphy.
Chief Murphy encourages residents to join in next year's festival.
National Night Out events takes place the first Tuesday of October each year.