Veterans Day is just two weeks away and to commemorate the occasion, The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center will be hosting a brick dedication ceremony.
The Medal of Honor Heritage Center in downtown Chattanooga displays the ultimate valor and service.
"The Heritage Center always welcomes the veteran's community to come in and bring their families so they can hear stories of their service," Steven Thomas, Director of Operations National Medal of Honor Heritage Center said.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day which marked the end of fighting during World War One on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.
Today, the day celebrates veterans of all conflicts who have served.
"We have a lot of values in the United States that we hold very dear and if it weren't for service, I don't think these values would ever appear because, in order to have service or to give your service to someone, or be of service to someone, you have to be very vulnerable, you have to look inside and know who you are in order to serve others," Thomas said.
These acts of service are on display for the community to see.
"We actually have nearly 10 Tennesseans represented within the gallery. We have the first medals, which none of those were from Tennessee they were from other states but then we also have some transplants like Desmond Doss. He was not originally from Tennessee but he called the Chattanooga area home," said Thomas.
The Heritage Center will hold a brick dedication ceremony on Saturday, November 12th, the day after Veterans Day.
"James Graham is a Medal of Honor Recipient. We have a temporary exhibit on him currently, he was a Marine, and Vietnam Veteran. He was killed in his action. We have been working very closely with his children, Jennifer and John, to bring this exhibit into the space and they will actually be in attendance and helping with the brick dedication ceremony," Thomas explained.
The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is encouraging everyone to attend the ceremony and say it's a beautiful mosaic of service displaying a small part of veteran's stories.