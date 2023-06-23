National Medal of Honor Heritage Center to host Wine & War event
The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center will host its Wine & War event on Thursday, July 27.
 
The event will honor the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice.
 
Attendees will hear stories of Medal of Honor recipients from the war over glasses of Korean wine.
 

This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for wine lovers and history buffs alike. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to taste Korean wine and cuisine while exploring the impact and legacy of the Korean War. 

 
 

