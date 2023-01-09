CPD Chief & officers spend Saturday with community members (photo: CPD)

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2023 is Monday, January 9 — and many around the country are finding ways to say "thank you" to local law enforcement.

There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers serving in the United States, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Law enforcement officers answer the call for everything from handling crime, and emergency situations, to ensuring our children’s safety, and outreach efforts through volunteerism and donations.

Join us and take a look back at special moments involving our local law enforcement heroes:

Hamilton County 9-1-1 averages 2,000 to 2,500 emergency calls per day. Our local law enforcement officers answer those calls day or night.

Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, recommended we “Find one law enforcement officer and tell them how much they are appreciated, how much we count on them. Thank them for choosing the profession that helps keep our community safe.”