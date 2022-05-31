National Garage Door Safety Month tips

According to a local garage door business more than 30,000 injuries a year come from garage door accidents.
Chattanooga ProLift Garage Doors to offer tips in honor of National Garage Door Safety Month. Some of the tips include:
- Checking your springs, in order to keep your garage door safely balanced
- Controlling your garage door remote, to ensure it's not being used as a toy for kids in your home
- Avoiding running beneath your garage door as it closes, to ensure your and your families safety and being caught underneath
- Securing your garage door against severe weather by adding weather stripping and tightening any loose hardware such as hinges, screws and fasteners