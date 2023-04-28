The Tennessee Department of Corrections, the TBI and other agencies closed out National Crime Victims' Rights Week with a Statewide Crime Victims’ Event Friday in Chattanooga on Friday.
The event was held at Coolidge Park's Walker Pavilion to honor victims of crime, and crime victim advocate Carol Akers was a keynote speaker.
The state agencies presented her with a Voice for Victims award for her advocacy work with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Akers lost her son due to a drunk driver in 2014 in Dickson County. She now counsels and supports families of victims of vehicular homicide with impairment while they are going through the difficult trial process.