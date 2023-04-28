The Tennessee Department of Corrections, the TBI and other agencies closed out National Crime Victims' Rights Week with a Statewide Crime Victims’ Event Friday in Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections, the TBI and other agencies closed out National Crime Victims' Rights Week with a Statewide Crime Victims’ Event Friday in Chattanooga on Friday.

The event was held at Coolidge Park's Walker Pavilion to honor victims of crime, and crime victim advocate Carol Akers was a keynote speaker.

The state agencies presented her with a Voice for Victims award for her advocacy work with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Akers lost her son due to a drunk driver in 2014 in Dickson County. She now counsels and supports families of victims of vehicular homicide with impairment while they are going through the difficult trial process.

Tags

Recommended for you