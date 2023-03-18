National Black Market kicks off in Chattanooga

The National Black Market kicks off it's tour in Chattanooga on March 18th at the First Horizon Pavilion.
The event celebrates Black Businesses in Chattanooga.
The public is invited to attend from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The event is set to have food trucks, vendors, games, raffles, installations, live DJs, live music, and so much more.
This is a free event to the public.
If you've never been to a Black Market event before, you can check out what the organization has done in Nashville.
For more information or Vendor Booths visit our site www.thenationalblackmarket.com