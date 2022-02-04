Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has determined the referral in January of a Soddy-Daisy gunshot case to a state investigative agency was the right move.
Funk, whose office took over the case as well as a probe of allegations by Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston against political opponent Coty Wamp that she illegally interfered in the case, called Pinkston's choice "honest and transparent" in a Friday statement.
"District Attorney General Neal Pinkston appropriately and correctly asked the [Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] to conduct this investigation and for an independent prosecutor to handle the case," Funk said. "He was honest and transparent in the referral of this case to another district attorney and in providing the information he had received from law enforcement up to that time."
Funk declined to comment further because it is an ongoing investigation, but he added it will be conducted based on facts and without any political influence.
