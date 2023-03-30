Women's history month is all about honoring the contributions of women around the world.
A networking group called "Tennessee Women Connect" reinforces that idea by bringing women in business together.
The founder, Lucy Miller, started Tennessee Women Connect in Nashville to help women struggling to find a network of businesswomen.
The group has already seen success in ten cities and is expanding to Chattanooga.
"You know a businesswoman that needs more community, needs more opportunity, needs more like-minded women in their life, I would love for this to be shared with them," said Miller.
Lucy Miller started this networking group during the pandemic.
At that time, Miller wanted to create opportunities for women facing challenges in the business realm.
The idea has quickly grown over the last three years as they have multiple locations across Tennessee.
"So we are going to help the woman who feels isolated or wants more business opportunities to feel really well connected and doing it in a fun and positive way," said Miller.
In Nashville, Miller has hosted about 20 events a month, offering social gatherings to help businesswomen grow professionally.
Miller's organization has more women around the state wanting the group in cities like Memphis, Chattanooga, and Alabama.
Miller says it can be intimidating making connections in larger settings and wanted to create an intimate space.
"Maybe they felt like it was just a place where they were shaking hands and passing business cards, never really able to truly get into some really deep conversations about what your business does, what my business does, and how we can work together," said Miller.
Next month Miller is hosting a launch event at the saint johns restaurant in Chattanooga.
Miller says the group plans to host two more events by April, and everyone is welcome.
"Whenever our ladies will write to me and tell me that a person that she met at our event changed her life because of this connection that was made, or this friendship that was born from that," said Miller.
Miller says no matter what industry or career you're in, there is something every woman can take advantage of.
"It's okay that someone does the same thing as you, Work together, learn from each other; it's not all a competition. There is more than enough opportunity to go around."
The launch event is on April 19th at the Saint John's Restaurant in Chattanooga's Southside.
You can find more about TN Women Connect by clicking here.