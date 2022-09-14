The dates have been set for two of the NASCAR Cup Series’ events Atlanta Motor Speedway for 2023.
The Ambetter Health 400 is set for Sunday, March 19 and will be on Atlanta’s 1.54-mile oval for 400 miles of superspeedway-style racing. The 2022 running of the event. which saw an AMS record 46 lead changes among 20 drivers. AMS expect the Ambetter Health 400 to be one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 season.
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Atlanta once again for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 9. This event, new for 2023, will be decided at night under the lights.
“After all the excitement we saw on the track and the fun we had off the track, I’m thrilled to invite fans back for the Ambetter Health 400 in March,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Equally as exciting is being able to deliver what our fans have been asking for in July: NASCAR action under the lights during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. It’s going to be a year of live entertainment at its best! Our team is already hard at work to ensure both events are packed with unforgettable experiences for our fans.”
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race under the lights in the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, July 8. The 2023 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend will be the first to feature night races at AMS since 2014.
Atlanta’s NASCAR Doubleheader returns on Saturday, March 18, with the Fr8 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the RAPTOR 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 18. Since 2015 the doubleheader has been a fan favorite, delivering two exciting NASCAR races with just one ticket during the spring race weekend.
Tickets and camping accommodations for all five NASCAR races are available now at at the Atlanta Motor Speedway website.