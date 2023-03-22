NASA taps Tennessee Tech-led aerospace engineering research team to develop electric-powered commercial aircraft

Tech faculty and student researchers are shown in the university’s Propulsion, Power, and Thermal Systems Laboratory which will lead a team of seven additional universities and industry partners in the CarbonLess Electric AviatioN (CLEAN) as part of NASA’s University Leadership Initiative program. Left-to-right: Faculty members Ahmad Vaselbehagh, Ph.D., Bruce Jo, Ph.D.; Research Engineer Mingyang Gong, Ph.D.; students, Aaron Bain, Ph.D., Alex Tharpe, David Schafer, Jeff Webster, Jimmy Meacham, Andrew Ellicott, Ph.D., Noah Simpson, Trevor Kramer, Ph.D.; and lead investigator Rory Roberts, Ph.D.