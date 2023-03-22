NASA taps Tennessee Tech-led aerospace engineering research team to develop electric-powered commercial aircraft

NASA has chosen Tennessee Tech engineering researchers to lead a team of five universities and three industry partners in the CarbonLess Electric AviatioN (CLEAN) project as part of the agency's University Leadership Initiative. With an estimated budget of $8 million, the project is tasked with developing an electrified, 150-passenger aircraft with an ammonia-based integrated propulsion, power, and thermal management system to meet the ambitious goal of zero-emission air travel by 2050.
The team is led by Rory Roberts, Ph.D., associate professor of mechanical engineering and head of the Propulsion, Power, and Thermal Systems Laboratory at Tech and includes faculty members Bruce Jo, Ph.D., associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Ahmad Vaselbehagh, Ph.D., assistant professor of mechanical engineering. The team also includes Tennessee State University, The Ohio State University, University of Dayton, University of Washington – Bothell, Boeing Research & Technology, Raytheon Technologies Research Center, and Special Power Sources.
The project will not only help solve one of aviation's key challenges for the future, but also create opportunity for aerospace workforce development. The team will directly employ 98 undergraduate and graduate students as researchers across the five universities, with 58 opportunities at Tech alone. This will provide students with the necessary skills and future technologies the aerospace industry will depend on as they develop next-generation aircraft.
To learn more about the research and Aerospace program at Tennessee Tech, visit the Propulsion, Power, and Thermal Systems Laboratory website: https://sites.tntech.edu/ppats/ and the College of Engineering's aerospace program website: https://www.tntech.edu/engineering/programs/me/ve-conc-1.php.