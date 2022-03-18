The Chattanooga Hamilton County NCAAP is asking for an apology from Coty Wamp, the lead counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
President Reverend Ann Jones Pierre says, Coty Wamp does not understand the purpose of the organization, after hearing comments Wamp made during a Republican Women's Club event on Tuesday.
Wamp says on March 8th says Pierre texted her, inviting Wamp to an event with all the District Aattorney candidates. Wamp says she was already scheduled for a Republican Women's Club event at Wally's restaurant the same day and declined.
"She says thanking for responding and I said of course. That is the only conversation I had with Ann Pierre, no one ever contacted me about rescheduling, never heard from anybody on the telephone, that is it," says Wamp.
Pierre claims during the event, Wamp said the NAACP has accomplished some good things in the last 100 years, but the way they've treated law enforcement is not one of them. Which Pierre says misrepresents the organization.
"The bottom line is this, I could not attend a NAACP forum on Tuesday night. I mention that at the event that I was at and also indicated as I have a hundred times that I am not on board with the NAACP stance against law enforcement, specifically qualified immunity, they are very outspoken about that, I'm very outspoken about qualified immunity the other way," says Wamp.
Wamp says the 40 second clip of her conversation Pierre heard does not represent the entire 40 minute conversation she had on Tuesday.
"We talked about how there were only 9 trials in Chattanooga in 2019, we need to be trying more cases. We talked about the number of people that are incarcerated at the jail that have been there since 2017 to 2018 pretrial," says Wamp.
Pierre says they're asking Wamp to apologize because they feel her remarks are misleading to the public. Wamp feels she has nothing to apologize for.
Wamp is currently running for the District Attorney position in Hamilton County against current DA Neal Pinkston. Pierre says she's concerned about Wamp's comments because the District Attorney's Office and the NAACP are both committed to justice and there should be no reason the NAACP isn't supported.