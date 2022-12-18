N. Georgia Taco Bell employee surprised with financial gift from community for the holidays

A local fast food employee in North Georgia received an early Christmas present Saturday night.
Toby works at the Taco Bell location in Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
A local resident, Jordan Noble, shared to Facebook earlier this week to express her gratitude to an unnamed employee at the Taco Bell on Battlefield Parkway on social media.
To her surprise, many community members immediately knew who she was referring to and had wonderful stories of their own to share about sweet Toby.
This is when the idea to raise money for him came to mind.
Jordan and several community members, friends, and family began sharing the story on Facebook after residents in the area encouraged donating money.
Toby was surprised after his shift Saturday night by Jordan, other residents, and his managers. He was given an envelope with all the cash raised to provide him just a little more financial security before the New Year.
Toby responded with joyful tears and thankfulness.
Watch the full video below.