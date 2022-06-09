When 82-year-old Susan Cunic left her new computer class Thursday, she had no doubt of how she was going to get home.
At her age, Cunic is unable to drive herself, but she said she often doesn't feel right asking her son to drive her to her daily errands.
Instead, she chose to use MyRide TN, a program she's been so thankful for ever since.
"It's a great feeling to be free," said Cunic. "I don't have to say to my son 'we need such and such, can go and get it tonight?'"
The program is provided by the Area Agency on Aging and Disability, or A.A.A.D. The program gives rides to essential appointments for anyone who can prove they need them.
The program relies on volunteers like Stephen White.
"The people I've met are really, really nice," said White. "And they all tell me that it makes a big difference for them."
Every week, White said he sees about ten rides a week that need to be filled, everything from doctors appointments to classes to day-to-day errands.
"The passengers tell me 'without you, without the MyRide program, I can't go do what I have to do," said White.
Christin McWhorter, community outreach manager with the program, said the organization is new, started just before the pandemic, and is in need of volunteers.
"We need people who just have a heart to serve their neighbor," said McWhorter. "Our agency is here to help, older adults in particular, live as long as possible and independently as possible in their homes."
It's a feeling Cunic called satisfying, being able to live her life without limits and without worrying how she's going to get there.
"You just have the freedom to figure out what you want to do and go ahead and do it," said Cunic.
The program charges drivers $25 annually for the membership and $5 per roundtrip.
If you want to become a volunteer or if you want to sign up for the program, click here for more information.