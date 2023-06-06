Alvin Poe was at his mom's home on June 3rd, when a familiar voice woke him up.
"I just heard somebody say ‘Help, help, help. My house is on fire, and my mom is stuck in the house,’” he says.
His cousin was banging on the door, calling for help because his home was on fire.
The man had gotten himself and his two infant twins out of danger by breaking a window. But his mother, who is in a wheelchair, was still inside.
Poe says they tried to go back in through that broken window, but there was too much smoke.
“There was so much black smoke, like a fog of black smoke coming out of the house,” he recalls. “Every time we tried to put our head up there, we just couldn’t get in.”
They tried to reassure her and instructed her to get on the floor. When her voice grew faint, they feared the worst.
Poe says he ran home to look for a fire extinguisher, and that’s when he heard sirens. He realized they never called 911.
What Poe and his cousin didn't know is, she had activated her medical alert device to notify 911 she was still inside. A firefighter was able to get to her.
"He brought her out. He saved that lady's life, man. He did,” Poe says.
Poe says he's grateful the Chattanooga Fire Department was able to get there in time.
He says two fires in their community, in such a short time, have taken a toll. He says it hurts, and with 10 people displaced by fires, the neighborhood's dynamic has changed so much.
But they're keeping their heads up.
“Our head ain’t ever going to be down,” Poe says. “I mean, as much as we might've lost, we kept what was important."
The Chattanooga Fire Department says the man suffered lacerations on his arms while saving himself and his children. They say the four victims suffered smoke inhalation and were transferred to the hospital for observation.
They say the fire appears to be accidental and electrical in nature, and added the May 25th fire was caused by a malfunctioning dryer.