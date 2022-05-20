The worsening baby formula shortage is having a tight grip around moms, but none more than low-income mothers.
"My kids are in need," said Brianna Carter, who hasn't been able to consistently find enough baby formula for her twin boys for weeks.
For health reasons, Carter is physically unable to breastfeed her kids. So, her 10-month-old twin boys, Waylon and Dakota, rely on baby formula for nutrients.
During the shortage, Carter has been asking other moms for their breast milk.
"My kids literally had to go a night without formula in them," Carter said. "That's not something you want your babies to do."
The shortage has largely been blamed on the federal government's shutdown of Abbott's baby formula production in February. The FDA is investigating the company after two babies died while on the formula.
On Wednesday, President Biden announced his administration would be invoking the Defense Production Act to help with the shortage.
Carter has certainly felt that. This week, she said she's lost sleep over calling countless stores and being told they weren't sure when they would be getting more formula in.
"I've called from Marietta all the way to Chattanooga and so on and so on. And the stores between there, nothing," said Carter. "It's like as soon as the doors open, it's all gone and then you're just out of luck."
This week, congress passed The Access to Baby Formula Act, which would change the requirements for WIC. The federal program provides financial assistance to low-income mothers for food for their children.
The bill waives the requirement for a doctor's note for access to a different brand. It also increases the maximum monthly allowance for women on the program.
But for Carter, who is on the program, the help can't come fast enough, while she takes the crisis day-by-day.
"I just wish everyone luck, honestly," said Carter. "Because I know it's only going to get worse."
Local 3 News asked the seven representatives and senators for Chattanooga and North Georgia for interviews on the shortage. The full statements of the lawmakers who responded with one are below:
Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN)
“The Biden administration was warned repeatedly after shutting down one of the largest formula manufacturers in the country that shortages were possible unless action was taken. Congressman DesJarlais voted yes on H.R. 7791 to support coordination between the USDA and the FDA to communicate future possible shortages to prevent another supply-chain crisis. Unfortunately, with no action from the administration before store shelves were empty it is likely that this crisis will get worse before it gets better.
He also voted against a messaging bill that did nothing to put more formula on the shelves and simply added over $20 million for FDA staff and expenses.
The congressman will continue to support maintaining safety mechanisms for production while simultaneously eliminating overburdensome government regulations that cause delays.
As a physician, Rep. DesJarlais encourages every parent to consult with their pediatrician before making any health care decisions for their child.”
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) sent the letter below, which was also signed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) did not respond with a statement, but sent a link to her 'MTG Live' segment linked here.
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA)
“No parents should have to worry that they can't feed their baby. That's why we passed this legislation to help address this critical shortage of formula."
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) did not respond to our request for a statement.