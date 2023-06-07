Music for Mutts, pet-friendly music festival, is this Saturday

The 2nd Annual Music for Mutts event is this Saturday, June 10th, at Miller Park, from noon until 11pm.
The event is free and open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit The Pet Placement Center, Chattanooga's oldest no-kill animal shelter.
They are accepting dog food donations at the event.
The Pet Placement Center does not receive any government funding, so proceeds will go to help cover their costs helping animals in need of a forever home.
The lineup of incredible, local bands and artists include Dayz of Deception, DhD, Cash Clip, Justin & the Juicetones, Wicked Weird, TheBindy, Angelina Claire, Cara Madaris, Brownie Hamilton, Sylyns, Gozombiego, Rustic Reign, Jack Endelouz, Final Fairground, Subkonscious, and Crossroad Gypsies.
Come out and enjoy music with your four-legged friend, and help support a great cause.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/962584811400726/.