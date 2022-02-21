A man who was hired to direct a musical at Notre Dame High School said he was terminated because of his same-sex marriage. The president of the high school said it goes against their beliefs.
John Thomas McCecil grew up going to Catholic school.
"I was created gay and it took me many years to come to terms with that because of 13 years of catholic school telling me otherwise," Rivermont Presbyterian Church Director of Music and Arts John Thomas McCecil said.
Back in December, McCecil found an opportunity to go back. McCecil was hired by Notre Dame High School to be the music director for the production, 'Godspell.' He said he started prep work and hosted auditions.
"There was a light of redemption that healing could take place and against my better judgement I agreed to do the show and unfortunately the Catholic church showed it's true colors again."
The president of Notre Dame called McCecil to tell him the service agreement was terminated because, "you are in a same sex marriage which conflicts with the teaching of the Catholic Church."
"I just hope that they come to know the true gospel of Jesus Christ which is love, that is the greatest commandment and the way they've treated me not reflective of that," McCecil said.
In a statement, the Notre Dame High School president said, "Everyone that works with our students in our parishes and schools may not take public stances or make public advocacies in direct opposition to the teachings of the Catholic Church. The diocese attempts to endorse this policy fairly and universally as was done in this situation."
Last year, McCecil became Presbyterian.
"The Roman Catholic church has a murid of precepts, teachings that they expect people to follow and that's fair, but the question is which one are they going to fire people for. If I was an employee, I'd want to know that because it seems to be very arbitrary," Rivermont Presbyterian Church Pastor Reverend Dr. Clayton Thomas said.
McCecil is currently employed by Rivermont Presbyterian Church. The pastor said Notre Dame High School missed out.
"His gifts in the arts are outstanding but also as a brother in Christ to work with, he's just a great, great Christian," Reverend Dr. Thomas said.
Since the termination, a Notre Dame High School student has started a petition on Change.org to protect LGBTQ+ staff and students at Notre Dame High School. It has more than 2,000 signatures. It is unknown if anything will happen to the student or staff who signed it.