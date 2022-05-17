A Murray County middle school teacher has been arrested and charged for inappropriately touching two female students.
According to the police report, one incident happened while one of the female students was on their way to the restroom when Richard Hejda touched her through the doorway on February 3.
Murray County has charged Hejda with sexual assault. The GBI has charged Hejda with sexual battery for inappropriately touching two female students.
School administrators have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incidents.
