Murray County Sheriff's Office searches for gas station robbery suspect

Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sunoco Gas Station located at 2667 Old Hwy 411 in south Murray County for an armed robbery.
The sheriff's office says a male subject entered the gas station and held both clerks at gun point.
It also says the cash register was emptied, and the offender fled the scene in a dark colored sedan south on Old Hwy 411 toward Hwy 282.
The suspect appeared to be a stocky built male wearing a black Levi’s hoodie, ski mask, black sweat pants, and black gloves.
If you can identify this male or have any information please contact the Murray County Sheriff’s Office (attention Detective Andy Dill) or 911.