Murray County Spokesperson Nathan Figueroa says their Dispatch advised that the call came in from a third-party caller. "of a vehicle run off the road in a creek."
He noted that cell phone service is limited to non-existent up in the wilderness.
Dispatch crews dispatched the Search and Rescue team to attempt to locate the vehicle.
The rescue team responded and were able to locate.
Rescue advised that the roads on the mountain were "wet, muddy, and slick. and they strongly discourage travel on the roads up there."
Figueroe says that area is in the Cohutta wilderness. Those roads are gravel roads up in the mountains.
The rescue folks were able to take 2 (4x4) vehicles up to the crash site and safely bring the people down off the mountain.
It appears that the vehicle slid on ice hidden on the roadway and the vehicle went veered to the edge.
The Murray County Fire Department spokesperson Nathan Figueroa says no injuries resulted from this incident.