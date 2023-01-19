Murray County Schools will host a job for certified teachers on February 11.
The event will be held at the North Murray High School campus at 2568 Mount Carmel Church Road in Chatsworth from 9:00am to noon.
Dericha Lynch, communications coordinator for Murray County Schools, says the school system has a lot to offer employees with a 160-day work calendar, district-wide curriculum, and 1-to-1 student technology.
Lynch also says the district recently elected to reinstate social security contributions.
If you’re interested in attending the job fair, you can register by visiting the Murray County Schools website or the system’s Facebook page.