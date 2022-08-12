A man from Chatsworth was convicted by a Whitfield County jury on one count of child molestation.
According to District Attorney Bert Poston, the victim testified against 43-year-old Charles Hawk, as well as a prior victim who Position says was molested by Hawk in 2006.
A former GBI special agent said the victim reported the abuse in Murray County but the actual offense happened in Whitfield County.
Poston says Hawk has three prior felony convictions, including the incident from 2006 and two previous convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.
Hawk is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19.
