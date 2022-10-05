Murray County's historic courthouse is lit up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The county says it'll be shining pink all month long.

AdventHealth in Northwest Georgia is encouraging others in the community to to shine a light on breast cancer.

Throughout the month, AdventHealth is challenging NW GA communities to light porches pink for its October campaign to raise awareness for Breast Cancer. In just over a week, it distributed 20,000 light bulbs across the area.

See how to get involved, here.