The school announced a new gym construction project is beginning sooner than expected, causing changes in traffic flow which will force students to park off-campus.
Parents met to voice their concerns, and many tell us that their concerns were not heard.
Students who paid for parking at the school, and some who put time and money into painting their parking spots, are being told to park across the street.
Crosswalks have been installed, but parents say the roads are extremely busy in the morning. They fear that the impact will be dangerous.
"I wanted to make sure I had well formulated questions. I asked over 40 of my classmates for input on," said Ellis Beavers.
Beavers is a senior who wanted answers to questions from his fellow students. He showed up at the parents' meeting, but says he did not get any answers. Parents there say they feel the same.
"Basically, they just don't care how it's going to affect the general public. Yes, we want our children safe. But, we want everyone safe at the same time. It's going to be terrible," said Carla Banks. "There's going to be accidents. There's going to be so much congestion on those few roads that people are going to be able to access. It's just going to be a bad situation."
Banks says they want to block off roads in an area that is already congested. To avoid this, she suggested having teachers and some students park in the same lot, so it would be safer to cross and to keep the roadway open.
The school said they would continue with their plan. Students and parents are worried of the outcome.