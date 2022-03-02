Murray County Fire Dept and Sparky read virtually for 2022 Read Across America
The Murray County Fire Department holds virtual reading for 2022 Read Across America Week.
 
Sparky the dog assists Murray County Firefighter Marcus Sherrill in reading two books. 
 
1st book - "The Hair book"
 
2nd book - "Clap your hands"

Sparky the dog also assisted Murray County Fire Engineer Connor Elrod in reading two books. 

1st book - "Emergency Kittens"
 
2nd book - "Rainbow Fish
 