Sparky the dog also assisted Murray County Fire Engineer Connor Elrod in reading two books.
featured
Murray County Fire Dept and Sparky hold virtual reading session for 2022 Read Across America
The Murray County Fire Department holds virtual reading for 2022 Read Across America Week.
Sparky the dog assists Murray County Firefighter Marcus Sherrill in reading two books.
1st book - "The Hair book"
2nd book - "Clap your hands"
1st book - "Emergency Kittens"
2nd book - "Rainbow Fish
Tags
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Restaurant fails inspection after rodent droppings seen throughout building
-
UPDATE: Crews rescue 2 missing men in cave on Lookout Mtn.
-
Fights end with fatal shooting
-
4-year-old's 'case of the Mondays' caught on video
-
Target boosts its starting pay for some jobs to $24 an hour
-
It's 5:00 a.m. in Kyiv. If you're just joining us on Sunday, here's what you need to know
-
The teenager that tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
-
Trains stopped for twelve hours during cave rescue
-
Burned ship carrying Audis, Porsches, Bentleys and Lamborghinis has now sunk
-
FACT CHECK: Biden's 2022 State of the Union address