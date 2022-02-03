Students at a Murray County elementary school were served undercooked chicken tenders at lunch this week.
In a letter sent home to parents, the district said Coker Elementary School students from kindergarten-2nd grade were accidentally served chicken which was not cooked all the way through.
Angel Henderson's first-grader brought the letter home on Tuesday.
"He said, 'mama, I ate the messy chicken at school,'" said Henderson. "He had started feeling sick, and I told him it was probably because he ate raw chicken."
In the letter, the district said they do not typically accept uncooked meat. The pre-cooked chicken they typically use, however, was not available because of supply chain issues.
"The chicken was fried in batches with the temperature being taken and recorded according to procedure," the letter explained. "However, the product was not uniform in size and the larger pieces were served undercooked."
The letter went on to explain the tenders were thrown out immediately and students were given thoroughly-cooked chicken nuggets.
"My seven-year-old also informed me that his teacher told him not to eat the pink parts, just to eat the others," said Henderson. "I don't think that they really read the labeling. They just threw it in there thinking it'll be the same thing and just brought it out."
Chicken should be cooked for 20-25 minutes, or until the center is heated to 165°F. Eating raw or undercooked chicken can cause food poisoning or other serious illnesses.
"I told him if he did not feel safe eating the cafeteria food to eat his snack," Henderson added.
Henderson wishes the district had handled the mistake differently.
"To me, the school could have handled that a little bit better," said Henderson. "They call us 900 times a day to tell us somebody got COVID or somebody did this, or somebody did that. Why couldn't they send out a phone call to let us know our children were served raw chicken?"
A district spokesperson said the cafeteria will continue to serve the product until their normal chicken is available. The spokesperson added staff was retrained on how to properly cook the chicken.
"We regret this happened," the letter continued. "We do hope that the parents and teachers will not lose confidence in the lunchroom staff and will continue to eat the meals the ladies prepare."