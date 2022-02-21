Between the pages of 'Samuel Shootingstar,' the child the book is named after lives and breathes years after he's been gone.
The book tells the story of Samuel Shootingstar and his new friend Luna. The pair get lost in space trying to find Luna a new home after her last one was destroyed.
It's a direct comparison to the most tragic moment of Adam and Katie Sanford's lives.
"It was a day by day not knowing if we'd have him that day," said Adam Sanford, whose son, Samuel, died in March of 2020. "When you deal with infant loss, they sometimes call them shooting stars because of the brief amount of time that you get to be involved with that beautiful thing."
Samuel was diagnosed with an encephalocele before he was born. The rare birth defect is when the back of the skull does not form fully during pregnancy. It affects less than one in 10,000 babies every year.
"This all happens right when the shelter in place begins," said Adam. "It felt like it was just the two of us by no one else's fault."
Adam wrote 'Samuel Shootingstar' to memorialize his son and to express how he and his wife were grieving afterwards. It shows the two characters, a representation of the Sanfords, lost and hurtling through space. A symbol of their lives being turned upside down.
"It gave me a place to put those feelings and the need for action that you'd have for a child," said Adam.
At the end of the book, Samuel and Luna, just like Adam and Katie, find a little bit of hope. Though they're still lost, they're still assured that their love and friendship will get them through the worst of it.
"They're not exactly sure where it goes from here," said Adam. "But at least they know together they'll figure out something."
'Samuel Shootingstar' is on sale now. You can click here to buy a copy.