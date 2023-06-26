Residents of Murray County were recently informed about a rabid fox incident on Will Evans Road, involving a young child being charged at by a rabid fox.
On Thursday, June 15, the child was playing with their sibling in their yard when the fox appeared and charged towards the child. After kicking the fox, the parents cornered it and called the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
DNR officers arrived and put the fox down and the Georgia Public Health Lab later confirmed the test result for rabies.
Emergency Medical Services then checked the child, finding an abrasion on their foot from kicking the fox while wearing sandals. Jason Baum, Murray County Environmental Health Manager, advised the child's mother.
The mother took the child to the ER to begin the post-exposure vaccination process, and Environmental Health officials advised other family members to consult Georgia Poison Control regarding their possible exposure to the virus and any treatment recommendations.
Murray County Environmental Health officials are distributing notices in the area to remind residents to be cautious of all wild animals, including strays, especially those that exhibit strange behaviors.
All animal owners are being encouraged to protect their pets and livestock by getting or updating rabies vaccines to avoid the spread of the virus.
Everyone is encouraged to call the Murray County Environmental Health office at (706) 695-0266 if they have sightings or exposures to any animals that could be infected.
Contact the Murray County Animal Control for information on any upcoming free vaccine clinics for pets in the area: https://www.murraycountyga.org/129/Animal-Control